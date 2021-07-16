IN THE INDEPENDENT: Big fight over COVIDEX

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Fight over Covidex: Mistakes Prof. Ogwang, his lawyers, employers shouldn’t make

THE LAST WORD

South Africa’s slippery slope: Why the arrest and detention of Jacob Zuma is dangerous for the unity and stability of the “rainbow nation”

ANALYSIS

More reshuffles, less change: New accounting officers have to walk thin line between service and politics

COMMENTS

Low point for journalism: How to fix the damage to the profession resulting from the false story about decuplets in South Africa

BUSINESS

URA misses 2020/21 revenue target by Shs2.4trillion: The taxman is optimistic about future performance

ANALYSIS

South Africa in flames: Spontaneous outbreak or insurrection?

