I&M Bank launches Sapphire Club to elevate premium banking experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | I&M Bank Uganda has introduced a new premium banking product, the I&M Select Banking Sapphire Club, designed to deliver an elevated private banking experience for high-net-worth clients. The exclusive launch event, held Friday at the Kampala Serena Hotel, drew diplomats, Buganda Kingdom officials, Bank of Uganda executives, and members of the business community.

The Sapphire Club, described by the bank as a “world of privilege and opportunity,” offers members personalized banking services, access to private suites at Kingdom Kampala with more suites planned for other branches and exclusive lifestyle experiences around the world.

Speaking at the launch, Robin Bairstow, CEO of I&M Bank Uganda, said the Sapphire Club highlights the bank’s ongoing commitment to deepening relationships with its top-tier clients through bespoke financial and lifestyle solutions.

“We understand that the expectations of premium clients go beyond traditional products and services. That’s why we develop initiatives that reflect their ambition, complement their lifestyle, and celebrate the success they have worked hard to achieve,” Bairstow said.

Members of the club will receive the I&M Bank World Elite Mastercard, offering higher transaction limits, global travel privileges, luxury hotel access, and exclusive lifestyle rewards. Other benefits include bespoke wealth management through I&M capital, customized treasury solutions, and offshore private banking via Bank One in Mauritius.

The membership also opens access to luxury global events such as VIP experiences at Formula One races including access to the Paddock Club, team lounges, and VIP terraces and premium seating at live matches at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Kihara Maina, Regional CEO of I&M Bank Group, lauded the Ugandan subsidiary for crafting innovative, customer-centric solutions.

“Uganda is a key market for I&M Group, as it contributes significantly to our regional presence and future growth plans. The launch of the I&M Select Banking Sapphire Club is a major step for Uganda and the entire group, as it reinforces our commitment to serving clients whose success drives broader economic progress,” he said.

I&M Bank also unveiled its new Multicurrency Prepaid Card, allowing users to make seamless transactions across nine currencies. The card is accepted globally at Mastercard ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and online platforms.

Francis Kamulegeya, Board Chairman of I&M Bank Uganda, emphasized that the new product aligns with the bank’s broader vision of becoming Uganda’s leading financial partner for growth.

“This commitment to a customer-centric model ensures that every solution we offer, including the I&M Select Banking Sapphire Club, is designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” he said.

Representing the Bank of Uganda Governor, David Kalyango, Executive Director for Supervision and Regulation, commended I&M Bank for its innovation and focus on customer experience.

“This new innovation is a testament of its commitment to building deeper and more personalized relationships with its select clientele,” he noted.

“By offering exclusive benefits and money-can’t-buy experiences, the bank is setting a new benchmark in customer appreciation and loyalty.”

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank Uganda, said the Sapphire Club is a manifestation of the bank’s brand promise.

“At the heart of everything we do is our brand promise ‘We’re On Your Side.’ The I&M Select Banking Sapphire Club brings this promise to life”.

“ We are excited for the journey ahead and look forward to serving our premium clients with exceptional experiences and innovative solutions,” she said.