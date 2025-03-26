Ikon Awards 2025 to honour culture, heritage

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to promote culture, the iKON Awards have adopted traditional attire as the official dress code for the highly anticipated 3rd edition of 2025 due March 29. Under the theme, ‘Back to the Roots’, all guests including nominees, VIPs will don traditional outfits to showcase the beauty of their cultures and heritage.

Humphrey Nabimanya, the Founder of the iKON Awards, explained that this unique approach aims to raise awareness about cultural diversity, noting that arts and entertainment play a vital role in promoting culture and heritage, and iKON Awards is an ideal platform to convey this message. The highly anticipated Ikon Awards 2025 will take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Culture is a statement of identity and pride. By showcasing it through such initiatives, we can amplify the message and contribute to preserving our heritage,” he said.

One of the key highlights of this year’s awards is the expansion of the nominee slots in each of the 22 competitive categories from four to five, offering greater recognition for outstanding talent.

Additionally, the ikon Executive Committee revealed four prestigious awards Best Emerging Film – recognizing promising new cinematic work, Lifetime Achievement Award – honoring an individual’s enduring contributions to the film industry, African Ikon of the Year – celebrating an influential figure in African cinema and African Rising Star Award – highlighting an emerging talent making waves on the continent.

The iKon Awards is an initiative driven by passionate advocates of film industry growth —UNESCO, RAHU, ATS, Uganda Airlines, Sauti Plus Media Hub, Print Creations, V&A, Kampala Serena Hotel, Divine Resort, Aquafina, and Radiant.