IGP Ochola reshuffles 46 anti-riot, operations commanders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Martin Ochola has reshuffled 46 anti-riot police and operation commanders. The reshuffle comes just a few days to the presidential and parliamentary elections polls slated for 14th January.

In his transfer message, Ochola brought new commanders for anti-riot police, division and station operations in Kampala metropolitan and other districts that have registered violence during political campaigns.

Eight out of the 46 transferred commanders are at the rank of Superintendent of Police –SP, three are Commissioners of Police –CP, one Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP while 34 others are Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP. SP Felix Mugizi, one of the commanders from Field Force Unit – FFU also known as ant-riot police has been appointed Nansana division commander while Nansana DPC, SP Kapchemut Ayatollah has been moved to Mubende district as DPC.

Nansana division covers the Nansana municipality and is one of the townships that registered serious protests during the November 18 and 19 protests that left 54 people killed and over 100 nursing bullet wounds. Protests followed the arrest of National Unity Platform –NUP presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi.

SP Jamal Kanyesigye has been transferred from Lyantonde to FFU headquarters at Naguru. Naguru is also the centre for standby force for anticipated elections related violence.

SP Julius Ahimbisibwe has been transferred from Mubende to Kawempe as DPC replacing SP Denis Odoch who has been moved to Lyantonde district.

Kampala Central Police Station-CPS operations commander, ASP Ivan Nduhura has been dropped for unknown reasons and recalled to police headquarters without assignment.

ASP Nduhura has already sent farewell messages to Kampala police commander, CP Moses Kafeero and his colleagues.

“When I joined this division of CPS KMP, I could not have imagined one day serving as operations, it has been a tremendous privilege to serve with you. As I leave office, I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together over the past 4 years. We have responsibly secured our great city amidst all challenges,” ASP Nduhura said.

ASP Nduhura has been replaced by ASP David Nahamya from Bududa police station. ASP Ritah Nantaba who has been Operations commander for Buhanda police station in Kitagwenda district has been moved to Wandegeya holding the same position.

Ochola has not only given Nansana a new DPC but also new Operations commander, ASP Ignatius Agaba. ASP Fredrick Ruteraho has been appointed Operations commander for Bududa district.

“SP Agaba David from Busoga East to KMP South as FFU commander, ASP Mwesigye Edmond from KMP South to FFU headquarters. ASP Wanyi Jovan from FFU headquarters to Busoga East as FFU commander,” reads the transfer message.

Ochola has also reshuffled logistics heads as well as marine commanders. CP Ubaldo Bamunoba from Logistics & Engineering to Marine police commander.

CP Frankline Kugonza has been moved from fleet management to acting Deputy Director Logistics and Engineering Directorate which is headed by Senior Commissioner Richard Edyegu.

CP James Apora from Marine has been appointed to head fleet management while ACP Irine Ameri Kimara is appointed acting Commissioner logistics. The latest transfers bring the number of reshuffled senior officers in the last two weeks to 175.

URN