Ignore Besigye’s ‘People’s government’ – EC chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission-EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama has told parliament to ignore Dr. Kizza Besigye’s People’s Government formed recently.

In February, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate unveiled the People’s Government and Assembly with him as the president and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as the deputy president.

Also named in the government which attracted criticism from sections of the public were FDC Vice President for Eastern Uganda, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba as Prime Minister, deputized by FDC spokesperson and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda.

The people’s government comprises of FDC diehards and other opposition members who supported Besigye in the 2016 Presidential elections.

Appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Friday, Justice Byabakama described the parallel government as political mockery.

He had appeared together with other EC Commissioners and officials to present their policy statement for the coming financial year 2019/2020 to the committee Chaired by West Budama South MP, Jacob Markson Oboth.

Byabakama told the MPs legislators to ignore the people’s government because their actions are illegitimate.

Byabakama’s statements were in response to a question raised by Ajuri County MP, Dennis Hamson Obua who asked whether there were penalties for people who form parallel governments after an election.

Oboth supplemented Obua’s question saying that it is a fundamental issue regarding government in the country.

******

URN