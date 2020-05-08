Ighalo keen to see out season at Man Utd

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo said Friday that he hopes his loan deal at Manchester United is extended until the Premier League season is completed following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January and has a contract until May 31.

Premier League bosses hope to resume the season in June but China’s Super League is also edging towards the start of their season after it was delayed by COVID-19.

“I would like to finish the season if it’s possible,” Ighalo told BBC Sport.

“I was in good form, good shape, scoring goals and now we’ve stopped now for over a month. I’ve given it my best and hopefully we’ll come back to play.

“The team had a good momentum before the pandemic started. At the moment I’m on loan, and this will cut short my time at the club.”

United are reportedly keen to extend Ighalo’s contract even though their attacking worries have eased during the lockdown.

The former Watford player has scored four times in eight games in all competitions for United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are fifth in the table with nine games remaining, chasing a Champions League spot after an indifferent season.

Solskjaer said his players had been wearing GPS trackers as part of their training regime as they prepare for a possible return to action.

“It’s not to keep track of them or spy on them but it’s been so long now, this phase and at different stages we’ve added things and I think the GPS has inspired and motivated a few of them just to go that little bit extra,” the Norwegian told the BBC’s Football Focus programme.

“We hope we’re getting closer and closer, we’re hoping so anyway and it’s time to ramp it up a little bit.”

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss their “Project Restart” plan.