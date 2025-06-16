Iganga man killed in bar brawl

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Busoga East are hunting for a man only identified as Musa over the killing of his friend, Gerald Kibira, in a bar brawl. It is reported that the two were both last seen alive enjoying themselves at Camp David Bar and Lounge, located along Main Street Road in Iganga Municipal Council.

However, eyewitnesses say the duo developed misunderstandings around midnight, and Musa reportedly hit Kibira in the head. Kibira later collapsed to the ground, and well-wishers rushed him to Iganga General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Uncertain about what would transpire following Kibira’s death, Musa fled into hiding.

The deceased was taken to the Iganga General Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is awaited.

Busoga East police spokesperson Michael Kafayo confirms the incident, adding that detectives have been dispatched to re-inspect the crime scene. Kafayo says the scene is located near a police-manned CCTV camera, which captured the chaotic scenes as Kibira was being hit in the head.

He adds that their ICT teams have already retrieved the CCTV footage, which is currently under review and will be submitted as key evidence against the suspect. Kafayo further notes that they are liaising with district police commanders in neighbouring areas to track down the suspect.

Eunice Namutebi, who operates a fast food stall outside Camp David Bar, says, “Musa continued hitting Kibira even when the latter collapsed helplessly to the ground.”

Namutebi called for professional security teams to ensure safety at bars, arguing that they can better detect and deter crime than bouncers.

“There are limited fights at bars managed by police compared to those managed by bouncers, and I think it should be a directive for all bar owners to hire professional security teams,” she says.

The bar operators have declined to comment on the matter.

