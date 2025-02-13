ISRAEL: If Hamas doesn’t free hostages, it will mean resumption of war

TEL AVIV, RUSSIA | TASS | Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that if Hamas doesn’t release the hostages that are scheduled to return home on February 15, it will mean a resumption of war. He made the statement at a meeting with EU ambassadors to Israel.

“Hamas’ decision not to release the hostages means a decision to resume war,” Saar said in remarks published by the Foreign Ministry. “We are also prepared for an attempt by Hamas to attack Israel.”

According to the minister, Israel so far has not done anything unilaterally.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, said on February 10 that the group will postpone the release of the hostages that were supposed to return home on February 15. He said the move is caused by what Hamas called Israel’s violations of the ceasefire deal, blaming the country for delaying the return of displaced Palestinians from Gaza’s south to the north, targeting them with airstrikes and gunfire, and failing to make sure the enclave receives enough of all types of humanitarian cargoes.

Trump responded by demanding that Hamas release all hostages by noon on February 15. Otherwise, “all hell is going to break out,” he warned, without elaborating exactly what the US would do. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on February 11 that the Israel Defense Forces will resume its military operations in the enclave if hostages were not released before the deadline.

