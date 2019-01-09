I am ‘not dying’ to head COSASE – Katuntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bugweri County Member of Parliament (MP) Abdu Katuntu has said that his team is willing to hand over the leadership of the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), as soon as his successor is announced by the Speaker.

He made the statement today as the committee resumed investigations into circumstances under which the Central Bank closed and sold seven commercial banks between 1993 and 2016. The banks include to Teefe Trust Bank, International Credit Bank Ltd, Greenland Bank, Uganda Co-operative Bank, National Bank of Commerce, Global Trust Bank and Crane Bank Ltd.

Katuntu said he wanted to clear the air following widespread media reports that he wanted an extension of his tenure as committee chairperson to complete the probe.

Katuntu and his deputy Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP have been dropped as Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the committee respectively by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat. They were replaced with Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa as Chairperson and Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante as Vice Chairperson.

The media has been awash with reports that Katuntu has insisted on concluding the probe before handing over the leadership sparking a drawn out conflict between the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and the opposition leadership in parliament.

Kadaga was last week quoted saying that the current leadership of the committee will only hand over the office after completing the ongoing probe advising an extension of Katuntu’s tenure from January 13 to the end of February in order to ensure that the work of parliament is not stifled.

Today, Katuntu stated that he is “not dying” to chair the committee, but will continue working within the rules of procedure of parliament.

Katuntu questioned the genesis of the leadership hullabaloo and asserts that the Speaker has not made any such announcement for anybody to take over positions on COSASE.

He quoted rule 157 (8) of the Parliament Rules of Procedure which states that members designated by their party whips shall be announced by the Speaker in parliament and accordingly assume their respective membership and offices.

Rubaga South MP Moses Kasibante accused Katuntu of conniving with the Speaker to retain the leadership of the committee.

Katuntu refuted the allegation saying he briefed the Speaker on the progress of the investigation but never sought an extension from the Speaker

MP’s Abraham Byandala and Beatrice Anywar demanded that the committee proceeds with the business before it and drop the debate about its leadership as they wait for the Speaker’s pronouncement.

In a press conference yesterday, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party said that they expect Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa to take over the leadership of COSASE immediately.

The party spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who also doubles as Opposition Whip said that he had written to Kadaga, reminding her that Katuntu must hand over this week, and leave the new leadership with the discretion of moving forward with the Bank of Uganda probe.

*****

URN