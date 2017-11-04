Hungary to open embassy in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | MOFA | Uganda has formally accepted a request from Hungary to open a Diplomatic Mission at the level of Charge D’Affaires in Kampala in the near future.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa confirmed the new relationship with Hungary when he received the visiting Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Frenc Dancs in Kampala. Dancs is in the country on an official visit from 1st-4th November 2017.

Dancs explained that he was in the country to discuss in detail the content of the MoUs on development cooperation between the two foreign Ministries. He congratulated Kutesa on a successful tenure as the 69th President of the UN General Assembly.

On the Commercial Diplomacy front, Dancs informed Kutesa that Hungary had selected Uganda as a priority country for development cooperation and would be exploring more business to business relationships and encouraging its private sector to venture into Uganda’s tourism, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and oil and gas sector.

The two discussed various issues on the multilateral and bilateral front, particularly areas from which they could learn from each other on handling refugee crises.

Kutesa will make an official visit to his counterpart in Hungary in the second half of November 2017, during which a number of MoUs in various sectors will be finalized and signed.