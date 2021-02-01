Human rights abuses by security forces worry lawyers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legal Aid Service Providers organized under Legal Aid Service Providers Network-LASPNET have decried impunity of security organs and political interference in legal, matters that have adversely affected human rights.

In their report about the Human Rights during the 2021electoral process, they say Freedom of expression, assembly and association, right to freedom from torture, right to personal liberty, right to life and others were violated despite being protected by law.

They cite the November 18th and 19th killings across the country in protests against the arrest of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform-NUP. They also lament the continued arrest of Kyagulanyi and Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Presidential Candidate Patrick Amuriat on allegations of flouting COVID 19 guidelines.

Sylvia Namubiru the Chief Executive Officer of LASPNET says although there are laws in place protecting human rights, their implementation has been constrained by the impunity of security agencies and political interference.

For instance, right to life was violated by security personnel who killed majority of the 54 people who died during the November protests. No officer has been brought to book.

She also referred to security’s brutal arrests of Kyagulanyi and Amuriat and their supporters on the campaign trail. Case in point was the Kalangala arrest in which Kyagulanyi was airlifted back to Kampala and hundreds of his supporters arrested and others re-arrested after court freed them.

The report also highlighted violation of freedom of expression, Association and Assembly which manifested in the attack on media. Journalists Daniel Lutaaya and Thomas Kitimbo of NBS TV, Ali Mivule of NTV and Ashraf Kasirye if Ghetto TV were assaulted by security personnel during campaigns.

Namubiru says the election fell short of international standards on protecting human rights due to impunity of security and political interference.

Human Rights violations continued in the week preceding elections and on Election Day. LASPNET deployed 80 rapid response personnel across the country to rescue Ugandans in need of legal assistance.

According to the LASPNET report, 67 suspects were arbitrarily arrested and detained over allegations such as disobeying lawful orders, inciting violence and interfering with the electoral process.

Namubiru says that the human rights violations affected the credibility of the election.

Nalukoola Luyimbazi, a Legal Aid Service Provider says people’s freedom of expression were violated with the total internet shutdown which affected communication.

Nalukoola adds that the heavy security deployment makes it hard to conclude that the election was peaceful. To him, the deployment intimidated voters and sent them into silence which was wrongfully interpreted as peace. He concludes, election wasn’t free and fair.

Counsel Gawaya Tegulle considers this as the worst election Uganda has ever conducted, saying the incumbent used his powers to foil efforts by the opposition to campaign. He says the violence and arrest of candidates all affected activities of the opposition.

Tegulle says not even the 1980 election that prompted Museveni to go to the bush was this bad.

In an earlier report, the Uganda Human Rights Commission said the Election was peaceful and free and fair. The Commission said, security deployment had given Ugandans confidence that they were safe.

Although the Commission condemned the excessive use of force by security organs, they blamed the opposition for being defiant and leading to actions in which tens of people lost lives.

However, Tegulle says the Commission dances to the tunes of the Executive.

LASPNET has hence asked government to bring to book all those involved in Human Rights violations, avoid establishing auxiliary forces not backed by law and to respect rights and freedoms of the citizenry.

********

URN