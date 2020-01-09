How MP Bitangaro acquired Kassanda land

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The MP for Bufumbira County South, Sam Bitangaro has said he acquired the land in Bukompe Village, Kassanda district genuinely.

Bitangaro also the former Minister of State for Gender was remanded last week to Luzira Prisons together with three people, lawyer John Francis Onyango Owor, William Tumwine, an officer in charge of Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program at the Gender Ministry, and his wife Stella Kakuba for their different role in the in a 3 billion shillings land saga in Bukompe Village, Kassanda district.

The four were arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Edith Nakalema.

Government through the National Forestry Authority (NFA) gave 3 billion shillings to 2,500 members of Kiboga Twegatte Cooperative Society Limited for resettlement after they were evicted from Luwunga central forest reserve in kiboka district, to pave way for tree planting.

One of the land measured 780 acres in Bukompe Village in Kassanda was provided by Bitangaro, while the other measured 800 acres was provided by Stella Kakuba at a fee of 1.3 billion and 1.6 billion respectively in 2013.

Although people already settled in the land, businessman Abid Alam started claiming the land last year. Controversy ensued when Alam sent graders to open access roads in the area, and destroying all properties within.

During the just-concluded commission of inquiry into land matters, Alam, also the proprietor of Mityana Farm Enterprises said that he had paid more than 200 million Shillings to secure the land in question. He added that he bought the land from Sam Bitangaro, Andrew Rugasira, Abasi Kajoba Mawanda, and one Dr Mbonye.

However while addressing journalists at Parliament on Wednesday, Bitangaro says that he genuinely got the land, processed the titles and sold it.

Bitangaro says that he bought several pieces of land from many bibanja owners, aggregated them then applied for a certificate of title from Mubende district which was granted and he followed all the process. He says he has agreements of the sale, and that he transferred to them a valid title which they still hold to date.

He says the people have settled in the land for five years, and although Alam has a plot near the land, he is not the rightful owner of the land.

Bitangaro also wondered why the matter was being handled as a criminal, yet it was a land transaction between him and a cooperative. He also says that contrary to reports that he sold land to Government, he only dealt with a Savings and Cooperative Society (SACCO) a matter that should be treated as civil.

He says his concern is that the people he sold to are being evicted, beaten and killed.

*****

URN