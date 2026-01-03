How culture is becoming relevant again to a new generation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Across Uganda, a quiet but powerful shift is taking place. A new generation of young people is choosing to look inward, towards their roots, stories, and shared heritage, as a source of pride and identity. In a world long dominated by foreign cultural influence, today’s youth are increasingly embracing what is uniquely their own, finding relevance, belonging, and expression in culture that reflects who they are and where they come from.

This movement is playing out most visibly at festivals and community gatherings, where tradition is no longer treated as something to observe from a distance but something to experience, reinterpret, and celebrate together.

This shift is evident in the growing popularity of culturally rooted events such as the recently concluded 10th anniversary of Bakiga Nation. While the wider festival brought together music, performance, and community celebration, one of the highlights was a dedicated cultural village that offered revellers an immersive experience of a traditional Kigezi homestead. Thousands of young people turned up to celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of the Kigezi people, reflecting a renewed interest in cultural spaces that feel authentic and grounded in community.

For many of these attendees, such platforms are not simply about returning to tradition but about reinterpreting culture through music, fashion, language, and shared experiences that feel authentic to their generation. Increasingly, audiences are seeking experiences that allow them to actively participate in culture rather than simply observe it, signalling a broader shift in how cultural engagement is valued.

Attendance at cultural celebrations continues to rise, with the most recent edition, dubbed Nohiri Yeitu recording notable growth compared to previous years. This growth underscores a wider resurgence of interest in community-driven cultural platforms and highlights how culture is once again becoming central to how young people gather, connect, and express identity.

According to Owen Bigombe, one of the organisers of Bakiga Nation, this renewed interest is deeply emotional. He notes that many people are increasingly appreciating culture because it reconnects them to their childhood and upbringing.

“Culture reminds people of home. It brings back memories of how we were raised, the values we were taught, and the sense of belonging and unity that continue to shape and define us,” he says. For many young attendees, these events offer not just entertainment but a bridge between generations.

Across the country, cultural platforms are increasingly becoming spaces for unity, pride, and identity. In Buganda, for instance, the Masaza Cup has evolved from a football tournament into a powerful cultural connector. Featuring 18 traditional counties, locally known as Masaza, the competition brings communities together through shared history, pride, and friendly rivalry. Beyond sport, it has become a space where cultural identity is actively expressed, particularly among young people.

Over the last six months, this shift has also been reflected in how cultural platforms across the country have continued to grow as spaces for identity, connection, and shared experience. As young people increasingly seek environments that feel authentic and community-driven, these events have evolved beyond entertainment to become expressions of belonging and collective heritage.

In response to this growing demand for meaningful cultural engagement, brands have also had to rethink how they show up in these spaces. Rather than focusing solely on product visibility, support has increasingly taken the form of enabling experiences that celebrate local talent, amplify community stories, and enhance how people participate in culture on the ground.

For Pilsner Lager, this approach reflects an understanding that culture resonates most when it is rooted in the values and lived experiences of the people who engage with it. Speaking to this, Lillian Kansiime, the brand representative of Pilsner Lager at Uganda Breweries, notes that supporting cultural platforms is about honouring shared identity and responding to what communities’ value.

“As a brand, we recognise the pride people take in their heritage. Supporting cultural festivals and events allows us to connect with consumers in ways that respect who they are, where they come from, and what brings them together,” she said.

Beyond sports and regional festivals, nationally significant cultural moments are also drawing renewed interest from young audiences. Celebrations such as Kwegonza Avenue and King Oyo’s 30th Coronation celebrations dubbed Ekyoto Ha Mpango and curated by Talent Africa have become major cultural festivals that blend tradition with contemporary celebration. Characterised by vibrant music, dance, drama, and cultural dialogue, these events create spaces that safeguard heritage while encouraging new forms of expression.

Speaking on this growing interest in cultural experiences, Aisha Nansamba, a representative from Talent Africa, notes that young people are redefining how culture is experienced.

“Culture is no longer something people only observe from a distance. Young people want to participate in it, to feel it, and to celebrate it in ways that respect tradition while speaking to today’s generation. When culture feels inclusive and present, people naturally show up,” she says.

Backed by a growing appetite for authenticity and shared identity, cultural platforms across the country continue to attract diverse audiences—particularly youth eager to experience culture in vibrant, modern settings. As attendance grows and expressions evolve, it is evident that culture is once again shaping how young Ugandans gather, celebrate, and belong.