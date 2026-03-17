Holi festival spotlights cancer awareness in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Music, culture and social advocacy converged at Kampala Parents School as the East Indian Cultural Association (EICA) hosted its annual Holi musical festival, using the celebrations to amplify cancer awareness and community outreach efforts.

Held over two days as part of the wider Holi festivities in the city, the event carried a strong public health message, with organisers dedicating this year’s edition to raising awareness about cancer and supporting campaigns that extend into rural communities across Uganda.

Cancer remains a growing concern in the country, with many cases detected at advanced stages due to limited awareness and delayed screening. Health advocates continue to emphasise the need for sustained community education to improve early detection and treatment outcomes.

Through its outreach initiatives, EICA has been supporting awareness campaigns that travel to villages, helping communities understand the importance of routine medical check-ups and timely intervention. By linking the Holi celebrations to this cause, the association, in partnership with Kansai Plascon and other stakeholders, sought to leverage cultural gatherings to spotlight a public health issue affecting thousands of Ugandan families.

The event drew members of the Indian community, invited guests and cultural enthusiasts, many dressed in vibrant traditional attire reflecting the festive nature of Holi. Families mingled as children moved through the grounds, building anticipation for the evening’s performances.

Opening acts featured children’s cultural dance groups whose energetic routines and colourful costumes drew enthusiastic applause, setting the tone for a celebration that blended entertainment with community engagement.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by Bollywood playback singer Shraddha Pandit, who delivered a lively set of classic and contemporary hits. Her performance transformed the gathering into a concert-like atmosphere, with audiences singing along and dancing.

Corporate participation also underscored the growing intersection between business, culture and social responsibility. Kansai Plascon, a longstanding supporter of cultural initiatives within Uganda’s Indian diaspora, participated as a main sponsor.

The company’s Managing Director, Santosh Gumte, attended the event and was recognised by EICA for his and the company’s contribution to community development.

In his remarks, he reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that extend beyond cultural celebration to address pressing social issues.

He noted that Kansai Plascon’s involvement reflects its broader commitment to community development and social responsibility, particularly efforts aimed at raising awareness around critical health challenges such as cancer.