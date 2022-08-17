Hoima residents, leaders decry poor funding for roads

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima residents and leaders are demanding an increase in funding to revamp dilapidated roads in the district.

Hoima district currently manages 540 kilometres of roads. However, it received only 40 out of the budgeted 140 million Shillings from the Uganda Road Fund to construct, manage and rehabilitate roads last year. As a result of low funding, most roads in the district are in a sorry state while several others have become impassable.

Some of the roads that are in a sorry state include Kyamongi-Bwizibwera-Kiryabutuzi in Kyabigambire sub-county, Bujawe-Nyabihukuru-Kaseny-lyato-Nyakabingo in Buseruka sub-county, Buhirigi-Hanga-Bukona-Kyakasaato in Bombo and Kisukuma sub-counties, and Busanga-Kigoona in Buraru sub-county, Bulindi-Katikara-Kitongole in Bulindi town council and Kyabigambire sub county respectively.

Many of them have not been worked on for more than ten years rendering them impassable. As the rains started, culverts and bridges also started giving way creating deadly gulleys for vehicles and pedestrians according to Wilberforce Onyuthi, a resident of Kasenyi-lyato in Buseruka sub-county.

Hillary Tumusiime, the councilor for Kyabigambire sub-county says they are experiencing difficulties in transporting patients to health facilities while farmers according to Richard Bovack, a resident of Hoima are also struggling to transport agricultural produce to markets.

Patrick Musinguzi, a resident of Kigorobya says that they have been compelled to use rudimentary tools like hoes to rehabilitate roads. But Geoffrey Komakech, the Secretary for Finance and Planning at Hoima District Local Government says that the district can no longer open more roads since they are financially incapacitated.

