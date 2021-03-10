Heavy rains destroy at least 50 houses in Kagadi

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 50 families in Kiryanga and Paacwa sub-counties in Kagadi district are out in the cold following heavy rains that destroyed their homes.

The heavy rain that was characterized by strong winds and hailstorm started pounding the area around 2 am on Tuesday morning and lasted for close to three hours.

The rain destroyed houses, churches and several acres of crop gardens. The most affected areas are Kikonda, Nyamiringa and Kiseegu in Kiryanga Sub County and Kinyakairu, Kigunda A and B in Paacwa Sub County among others.

James Kasangaki, the Chairperson of Nyamiringa village is one of those whose houses were destroyed. He says the rains blew off the rooftop of their houses and destroyed their entire banana and coffee plantations.

Kasangaki says they are worried and may fail to raise school fees for their children and food for their families since the banana and coffee plantations they were depending on are no more.

Christopher Kawamara, a member of Kikonda Church of Uganda, says the rains razed down their church building.

Jane Katuramu, a resident of Kiseegu village has expressed fears of a likely outbreak of diseases like dysentery and cholera since most of the toilets in the area were washed away by flooding resulting from the heavy rains.

Albert Kwizeera, the Kiryanga Sub- County LC 3 Chairperson told URN that the disaster has greatly affected food production in the area, adding that many families have been left homeless.

He says they are currently profiling the affected people and forward the list to the Office of the Prime Minister for assistance.

Kwizeera says at the moment most of the affected families have taken shelter at the nearby churches while others are sleeping under trees.

