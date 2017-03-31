Hearing of bail application by Major Kiggundu case suspects flops

Hearing of the bail application of four men, on remand for the alleged murder of Maj. Muhammad Kiggundu and his body guard Sgt. Steven Mukasa, did not take off due to unfinished investigations.

Justice Wilson Kwesiga adjourned the Kampala High Court matter Thursday on the request of prosecution’s Babra Masinde who informed court that there are some investigations DPP and Police are still making in respect of the contents in the affidavits of the accused’s bail application.

However Justice Kwesiga condemned the action of the state in hurrying to arrest the four men of the Muslim Tabliq sect, and for keeping suspects on remand for a long time, which violates their right to a speedy trial.

The judge then cautioned the state to windup investigations in this matter and commit the accused within 30 days, or else he will be compelled to hear their bail application.

The suspects include the acting Amir of Nakasero Mosque Sheikh Yahaya Ramathan Mwanje, two boda-boda riders Muhammad Buyondo and Abdul-Wahab Ssendeya and a businessman from Masanafu trading centre Musa Ssekandi.

They want the High Court to temporarily release them from Luzira Prison on grounds that bail is their Constitutional right and that they are innocent till proved guilty.

They have now been sent back on remand for a month but they return to Buganda road court on April 7 for mention of their case.

