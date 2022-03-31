Health workers in Mukono demand allowances for mass polio vaccination exercise

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ten medical workers in Nama sub-county in Mukono district who were involved in the mass polio vaccination campaign in January this year are yet to receive their allowances.

The sub-county chairperson, John Bosco Isabirye says that the ten health workers were denied their allowances despite conducting the exercise.

He says that the medical workers brought the matter to his attention and he in turn contacted their bosses who promised to get back in vain.

According to Isabirye, each of the health workers was entitled to Shillings 150,000 for the three-day nationwide exercise that about eight million children under five years of age.

Janet Naluyima, a nurse at Katoogo health center who participated in the exercise, says the campaign was tiresome since they even exceeded the number of children they intended to vaccinate in their area.

“We had to walk house to house conducting the exercise with the help of village health teams. What is surprising, the rest of the participants in other parts of the district were cleared and what remained is only our sub-county. We made reminders to our bosses but nothing is forthcoming,” Naluyima notes.

Katoogo HCIII in-charge, Gilbert Mugenyi, who supervised the exercise in Nama sub-county, says that allowances specifically for Nama bounced back in the system but the district accountant assured him that he would rectify the problem immediately.

Stephen Mulindwa, the Mukono District Health Officer-DHO confirmed receiving the complaint from the health workers, saying they will be paid soon once the problem in the system is addressed.

