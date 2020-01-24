Health Ministry warns Ugandan traders about Coronavirus outbreak in China

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry has warned Ugandans traveling to China to take precaution after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Considering that there are many Ugandans traveling to China and Chinese coming here for various projects, the ministry of Health is taking nothing for granted after the World Health Organization announced that the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city in China has so far claimed 17 people and made 570 others sick.

At a press conference , Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said screening services have been put in place at Entebbe International Airport and although not many Ugandans go to Wuhan, she said they are worried about spreading to other cities in the country.

She said the disease presents with flu like and pneumonia symptoms and according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the virus rarely infects humans but are common in different species of animals, including camels and bats.

She said WHO is still evaluating to establish whether it’s rendered an outbreak of international concern.

World Health Organization (WHO) set up an emergency committee to handle the outbreak whereby Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they are in touch with their officials in China who are filling them in with prompt updates.

“The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence,” he said in a statement.

******

URN