Health Ministry to distribute 6.5 million mosquito nets in second phase

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 6.5 million long lasting treated mosquito nets will be distributed in the second phase starting tomorrow.

The nets will be distributed in Buganda, Teso and Karamoja regions. A total of 39 districts are expected to benefit from the second phase of the distribution.

The distribution exercise of nets begun in August, 2020 and as of now, 9.3 million nets have been distributed to 18 million people in parts of the Teso region, Western, Bunyoro, Bugisu, Lango and Sebei.

Dr. Jimmy Opigo, the manager of the malaria control programme says the distribution exercise that was to be completed by December 2020 will now end next year.

“By this time we had expected to have completed this campaign but due to heavy rains and COVID-19, our plans stalled for some time,” said Dr. Opigo.

He said the campaign is scheduled to end in February 2021 with districts in West Nile. Distribution of nets in Kampala and Wakiso is expected to start next month.

A total of 27 million nets are to be distributed during the exercise this year at a cost of 445 billion shillings (USD 120 million).

The ongoing campaign is the fourth that has been carried out in the country. Dr. Opigo says through the exercise, Uganda has been able to reduce the prevalence rate of malaria in the country from 42 percent in 2019 to 9.2 percent.

To reduce the habit of abusing the distributed nets, the health ministry has this time tried to engage the local government authorities more to set up by-laws against the abuse of mosquito nets.

According to Dr. Opigo, persons found using the distributed nets to make nursery beds or wedding dresses or even those using them to fish will be liable to a short prison sentence not exceeding six months or a monetary fine.

The districts that will benefit from the second phase of the distribution include; Bukomamsimbi, Kalunga, Kyenjojo,Luweero, Lwengo, Masaka, Mityana, Mpigi, Butambula, Ibanda, Kitagwenda, Kamwenge, Rakai and Kikuube. Other districts include; Ngora, Katakwi, Amuria, Oyam, Kole, Kumi, Bukedea, Agago, Manafwa, Abim, Nakapiripirit, Kaabong, Kapelebyong, Karenga, Kiryandongo, Masindi, Buliisa, Kotido, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Napak.

******

URN