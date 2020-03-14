Health ministry cautions Ugandans against spreading rumors on COVID19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry has warned Ugandans against circulating wrong information about corona virus on social media.

Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services, says as the Ministry is struggling to keep Corona virus at bay, they are also battling misinformation spreading on social media and other platforms.

“The ministry is asking stakeholders to support them and address these rumors,” he said.

He was presenting a paper at a conference aimed at checking Uganda’s preparedness to prevent, detect and respond to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Epidemic at Imperial Royale Hotel on Friday.

Dr. Mwebesa cited some of the rumors doing rounds including claims that blacks don’t get corona virus disease, vitamin C and local herbs can treat the disease.

Dr. Mwebesa said social media rumors are making their work difficult, because they have to keep running to different places.

He asked Ugandans to ignore the rumors and wait for authentic information from the Health ministry.

Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the World Health Organization-WHO country representative, said there no confirmed corona case in Uganda.

“We urge the public to continuously get updates from the Health ministry and endeavor to prevent the disease by washing hands or use sanitizers every they touch any material,” said Dr. Tegegn

******

URN