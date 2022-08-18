Health center II boss arrested for embezzling UGX 2.7 million

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Bulambuli district has today arrested Vicente Wamimbi, the officer in charge of Bumageni health centre on allegations of swindling 2.7 million shillings.

According to Amili Kamba, the deputy resident district commissioner, the money was given to the health centre by the district for Covid-19 and primary health care. He adds that that same money was supposed to pay village health teams (VHTs) as their allowances and conducting some small activities at the health centre.

Kamba also says that the arrest followed complaints which were raised by VHTs about not getting their allowances for one year now, yet the money had already been released by the district. He adds that as deputy RDC, he summoned the officer-in charge at his offices to explain where the money went, that is when he brought a list with forged signatures of VHTs he claimed that he gave the money and they signed.

The deputy RDC says that seing the forgeries, he ordered police to arrest him and he is currently being detained at Bulambuli central police station.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson has confirmed the incident saying that Wamimbi has already confessed to the theft and is willing to pay back the money.

He warned government officials against engaging in corruption saying that the long hand of the law will catch up with them.

*****

URN