Headteacher, two others detained over death of police signaler

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three suspects are in custody at Kira division police in Wakiso district in connection to the death of Jerome Bwayo, a police signaler attached to the CCTV National command center at Naguru police headquarters.

The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID Spokesperson Charles Twine identifies the suspects as Simon Ssekamatte, the head teacher of Grace-Bulamu mixed day and boarding secondary school, John Martin Obo, the school security head and Junior Niyonsaba, a casual labourer.

The deceased’s brother, Joseph Bwayo, says that his sibling disappeared on September 23, 2021. He explains that they started searching for him until October 8 when his decomposing body was recovered in Namavundu zone, Kasangati town council, Wakiso district, a few meters to Grace high school.

The family discovered the body with the help of someone they hired to help analyze the deceased’s call list. According to the call list, Ssekamatte was the last person to call the deceased leading to his arrest on Thursday.

Upon interrogation, Ssekamatte told the detectives that they were friends with the deceased who often gave him a ride from Kira town to school during curfew. He also said that the deceased dropped him off the same night he went missing.

He also claimed that he made numerous calls to the deceased shortly after dropping him off just to confirm he had arrived home safely. Nevertheless, police were joined by the deceased family and friends on Friday to comb the area neighbouring the school, where they recovered the body, a stone throw distance from the school gate.

Police also arrested school guard Obo. On Sunday, the ASP Ambrose Rwanyinga, the Kira Police division head of investigation led a team of detectives from CID headquarters to the crime scene where they conducted a search at the school and neighbouring houses leading to the arrest of Niyonsaba, who was hiding in a bush.

Twine says that although the search in the school and other areas has not yielded much, they have intensified investigations to ensure all culprits are arrested.

On the detained suspects, Twine said detectives are trying to establish how the headteacher is connected to the murder since he was the last person to see the deceased. The deceased’s family is castigating Kira-Division Police for being reluctant to search for the deceased. His cousin James Musamali says that they had to make calls to highly connected people to force the officers to act.

Evelyn Namarome, a sister to the deceased says that police’s response to the disappearance of her brother is shocking.

URN