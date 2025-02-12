Hamas blames Israel for delays in Gaza deal implementation

CAIRO, EGYPT | TASS | Hamas has placed the responsibility for any problems with the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on Israel.

“It is Israel that has failed to fulfil its commitments, so, responsibility for any problems and delays in the implementation of the deal rests with it,” it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

It emphasized that it would be implementing the Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-mediated deal “as long as the other party is implementing its commitments.”

It also said that it continues to consider the mediators as the guarantors of the Gaza deal implementation, despite the fact that it categorically rejects US President Donald Trump’s statements on Washington’s plan to take the Gaza Strip under its control and resettle its residents. “Trump’s latest statements are racist and are actually a call for ethnic purges,” Hamas said, stressing that Palestinians “will not leave their land” and any attempts to oust them from it will be futile.

Earlier in the day, Trump said at a meeting with visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan that the United States is not going to buy Gaza but plans to administer it.

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, said on February 10 that the movement had postponed the release of a new group of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, who were to return home on February 15, due to Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement when it “delayed the return of displaced Palestinians from Gaza’s south to the north, targeted them with airstrikes and gunfire, and failed to facilitate the entry of all types of humanitarian cargo in sufficient quantities.”

Following this, Trump demanded that Hamas release all hostages by noon on February 15. Otherwise, “all hell is going to break out,” he warned, not saying what exactly the US would do. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late on February 11 that the Israel Defense Forces will resume its military operation in the enclave if hostages are not released within the specified timeframe.

