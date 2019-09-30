HALIMAH NAKAAYI WINS GOLD!

💠 🇺🇬
⏭ 3000 M Steeplechase final (Peruth Chemutai 5th)
⏭ 800 M Final (Nakaayi 1st, Nanyondo 4th)
Prizes
▶ Finalists win…. 1⃣ $60,000 2⃣ $30,000 3⃣ $20,000 4⃣ $15,000 5⃣ $10,000 6⃣ $6,000 7⃣ $5,000 8⃣ $4,000
Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | In a thrilling finish, Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi snatched the 800m title in 1:58.04 at the World Athletics Championships on Monday.
It is the second ever World Championsip athletics medal by a Ugandan woman, the first having been Dorcus Inzikuru’s gold in the 3000m steeplechase in 2005 in Helsinki.
On August 8 2005, Dorcus Inzikuru stunned the world with her victory in the 3000m steeplechase women’s final, ending a 33-year-wait for a global athletics title for Uganda. The national anthem had last been played at a world athletics event in 1972, legend John Akii-Bua having won gold in the 400m hurdles.
Of Uganda six medals at the worlds, Inzikuru’s was the only one by a woman.
Uganda’s other gold medal favourite Joshua Cheptegei (left) will run the 10,000m final seven days from now, on the final day October 6, a day after Stephen Kiprotich in the marathon.
Uganda has participated in IAAF World championships in Athletics since 1985 and won 2 Gold medals by Dorcus Inzikuru Helsinki 2005 and Stephen Kiprotich Moscow 2013; 2 Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017, and Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing.
Ugandan team in DOHA – Women (10)
400 Metres
Leni SHIDA
800 Metres
Halimah NAKAAYI
Winnie NANYONDO
1500 Metres
Esther CHEBET
Winnie NANYONDO
5000 Metres
Sarah CHELANGAT
10,000 Metres
Rachael Zena CHEBET
Juliet CHEKWEL
Stella CHESANG
Marathon
Linet Toroitich CHEBET
3000 Metres Steeplechase
Peruth Chemutai
Men (12)
1500 Metres
Ronald MUSAGALA
5000 Metres
Oscar CHELIMO
Stephen KISSA
10,000 Metres
Joshua CHEPTEGEI
Jacob KIPLIMO 1
Abdallah Kibet MANDE
Marathon
Stephen KIPROTICH
Fred MUSOBO
Solomon MUTAI
3000 Metres Steeplechase
Albert CHEMUTAI
Benjamin KIPLAGAT
Boniface Abel SIKOWO