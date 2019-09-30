HALIMAH NAKAAYI WINS GOLD!

💠 🇺🇬

⏭ 3000 M Steeplechase final (Peruth Chemutai 5th)

⏭ 800 M Final (Nakaayi 1st, Nanyondo 4th)

Prizes

▶ Finalists win…. 1⃣ $60,000 2⃣ $30,000 3⃣ $20,000 4⃣ $15,000 5⃣ $10,000 6⃣ $6,000 7⃣ $5,000 8⃣ $4,000

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | In a thrilling finish, Uganda’s Halimah Nakaayi snatched the 800m title in 1:58.04 at the World Athletics Championships on Monday.

It is the second ever World Championsip athletics medal by a Ugandan woman, the first having been Dorcus Inzikuru’s gold in the 3000m steeplechase in 2005 in Helsinki.

On August 8 2005, Dorcus Inzikuru stunned the world with her victory in the 3000m steeplechase women’s final, ending a 33-year-wait for a global athletics title for Uganda. The national anthem had last been played at a world athletics event in 1972, legend John Akii-Bua having won gold in the 400m hurdles.

Of Uganda six medals at the worlds, Inzikuru’s was the only one by a woman.

Uganda’s other gold medal favourite Joshua Cheptegei (left) will run the 10,000m final seven days from now, on the final day October 6, a day after Stephen Kiprotich in the marathon.

Uganda has participated in IAAF World championships in Athletics since 1985 and won 2 Gold medals by Dorcus Inzikuru Helsinki 2005 and Stephen Kiprotich Moscow 2013; 2 Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017, and Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing.

Ugandan team in DOHA – Women (10)

400 Metres

Leni SHIDA

800 Metres

Halimah NAKAAYI

Winnie NANYONDO

1500 Metres

Esther CHEBET

Winnie NANYONDO

5000 Metres

Sarah CHELANGAT

10,000 Metres

Rachael Zena CHEBET

Juliet CHEKWEL

Stella CHESANG

Marathon

Linet Toroitich CHEBET

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Peruth Chemutai

Men (12)

1500 Metres

Ronald MUSAGALA

5000 Metres

Oscar CHELIMO

Stephen KISSA

10,000 Metres

Joshua CHEPTEGEI

Jacob KIPLIMO 1

Abdallah Kibet MANDE

Marathon

Stephen KIPROTICH

Fred MUSOBO

Solomon MUTAI

3000 Metres Steeplechase

Albert CHEMUTAI

Benjamin KIPLAGAT

Boniface Abel SIKOWO