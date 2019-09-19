Gulu university student leaders protest poor state of toilets

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Students of Gulu University have protested the poor state of the university toilets.

The students say the current state of the flush toilets and urinals is putting them at serious health risks.

Led by the Guild President Johnson Noowe, the students on Wednesday held a peaceful demonstration on the streets of Gulu.

Sylvia Auma, the Gender Minister of Gulu University says that the University main campus has only three flash toilets with 4 stances each which are cleaned once a day.

Auma notes that besides the overwhelming number of users of the toilets, there is also serious water scarcity making the situation worse. She disclosed that the problem is affecting both the female and the male students.

Betty Nakandha, the Women representative revealed that female students are more affected since they use toilets as their changing rooms when in their menstrual periods.

Dr Christine Oryema, a senior lecturer and the gender focal person at Gulu University said the University council has to be put to task to rectify the sanitation problem.

Johnson Noowe, the Gulu University Guild President noted that after several engagements with the University authority, some improvements have been made including putting the cleaners to order and refilling reservoir tanks.

Khalid Mahmud, the Gulu University PRO says that the mindset of the students is the one causing all the sanitation problems. According to him, some of the students use hard papers and maize corps instead of toilet papers, hence causing blockages.

He also adds that the students prefer to use the toilet near the campus’ main hall other than other toilets in the main campus. And that the management is making sure that there is enough water in the toilets as possible.

Gulu University have a population of over 5,000 students in day and weekend programs.

