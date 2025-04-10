Gulu University Don: Lifelong learning key in changing job market

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Prof. George Openyjuru Ladaa, the Vice Chancellor of Gulu University, has advised students and employees to nurture a culture of lifelong learning if they are to remain relevant in the ever-changing job market.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 2025 career expo organized by Gulu University and Forum for African Women Educationists (FAWE) Uganda Chapter, Prof. Openyjuru stressed that life-long learning is paramount because of technological advancement and the shifting nature of industries.

“The world of work of today’s world changes every other six months…Workers must continually update their skills to remain relevant. Actually, from the time I left university, I no longer refer to the books I used to read,” Prof Openyjuru said.

Prof. Openyjuru, who was delivering a keynote address themed: “Life-long learning: Mastering your craft for the world of work,” tipped current and future employees to do continuous skills development by utilizing available online content, warning that for students, physical classrooms might soon be outdated.

“We will teach you how to learn. Because content has become very vulnerable,” he argued.

He explained that once one makes continuous learning a habit, they become very adaptable, digitally adept, flexible, employable, stay in touch with the industry, increase their knowledge, and experience career advancement and achievements.

“Once you are a lifelong learner, you become resilient, develop in your ability, cope with changes, and bounce back from setbacks,’ he said. “Your degrees may be[come] outdated, but you continue to remain relevant. There are a lot of means for continuous learning that you can use. YouTube is there,” he added.

He explained that even with the advent and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform the workplace, it is still required that workers should develop skills that complement the workforce.

“So, what skills do you need to complement what AI is doing? It is to contextualize what AI is providing. Before you use AI, you must first know AI,” he said.

Besides using online materials to learn, Prof. Openyjuru advised the gathering to do professional networking, to learn best practices from colleagues, friends, and neighbors, and to look for things to learn.

“You remain intelligent. You remain gifted, and get a lot of job satisfaction when you align your life,” he said, adding, “Even retirement requires learning about financial management because you will be leaving formal employment.”

Susan Opok Tumusiime, Executive Director of FAWE Uganda, shared that the expo represents more than just career guidance.

“This is a space where we can support young people, especially those from marginalized communities, to build confidence, learn marketable skills, and connect with real opportunities. It is a continuation of our mission to close the gender gap in education and accelerate female participation in all sectors of society.”

Opok revealed more than 300 students in the country have benefited from the FAWE scholarship since 2017, and more than 1,800 will benefit in the second phase of the scholarship.

Betty Aol Ocan, the woman MP of Gulu City, who was the chief guest at the event, advised the beneficiaries of FAWE to extend the same helping hand when they complete their studies and get employment.

Aol stressed that the foreign nationals who give funds to educate people in countries such as Uganda do it out of sacrifice, not because they have plenty.

“Our people always want to have plenty before they can offer their helping hands. A lot of our children have been sent home from secondary, from primary schools because of fees, simply because we do not stand together to support our children,” Aol explained.

The 2025 career expo, running for four days under the theme “The Future of Work: Preparing for Careers in a Changing World,” brought together hundreds of students, educators, employers, and entrepreneurs to discuss and explore career opportunities in Uganda’s evolving job market.

****

URN