Gulu hospital staff on spot for misconduct

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The staff of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in Gulu City is on the spot for misconduct, absenteeism, and unprofessionalism.

This was discovered by the State House Health Monitoring Unit during a survey on health service delivery conducted at the hospital. The survey was headed by the unit`s Assistant Director Dr. Stephen Ataro Ayella who is in charge of the Northern Region.

While presenting the findings on Thursday at Gulu District Council Hall, Dr. Ataro said that they discovered gross misconduct among the staff, late arrival on duty, absenteeism from duty and undertaking unsanctioned study leaves, and poor attitude towards patients.

Others findings include the lack of specialists, inadequate supervision, obsolete equipment for disposal, and defunct equipment among others.

Gulu Regional Referral Hospital (GRRH) has 343 out of the required 446 but Dr. Ayella disclosed that during the survey 24 staff were found to be out of duty during the period, and eight of them were on study leave that was not sanctioned by the administration.

Those implicated include Denis Opiyo, Jerald Bua, Lydia Mbambu, Kule Clovis, Joan Mbabazi, Joyce Abalo Odong, Mary Bahati Gloria, Grace Nella Aciro, and Lawrence Matata.

The others accused of chronic absenteeism are David Semugabi, Kabaka Angurini, and Oyam Christopher.

The affected departments in the report include the laboratory, theatre, maternity, immunization, dental, and medical record staff.

Dr. Ayella adds that one of the enrolled nursing officers identified as Clovis Kule from the Medical Ward was on Wednesday arrested and handed over to the police for gross misconduct and insubordination

The findings also faulted some staff especially those in the maternity ward for the negligence of duty.

He said that on Sunday a mother survived death after spending 20 hours in labor due to poor monitoring by the staff.

The concern was equally noted by the State Minister for General Duties-Health, Anifa Kawooya during her visit on Thursday to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital.

She also pointed out areas of concern in the facility which among them include absenteeism, unprofessionalism, and poor conduct.

According to statistics presented in the report, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital received 207,985 patients in the last financial year. Some of them are said to have from as far as South Sudan, DR. Congo topping the eight districts of the Acholi sub-region.

However, Peter Mukobi, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital noted that the findings will help them to improve health service deliveries at the facility.

Dr. Paul Onek, the Board Chairperson of GRRH also noted that the finding should ensure that the report makes them serves the public better.

