Gulu COVID-19 treatment center runs out of essential medical supplies

Gulu Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Covid-19 treatment center has run out of essential medical supplies. They include among other personal protective equipment, detergents and test kits.

The PPE consists of gloves, face shields, goggles and boots among others.

Bishop Janani Loum, the regional in-charge of surveillance and case management at the facility explains that the shortage of essential medical supplies is a result of the surge in the number of patients and their contacts in the community.

For instance, Janani cites over 2,000 primary contacts that have already been identified by the Task Force surveillance team, backed by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization – WHO officials.

Some of the contacts were traced following the infection of 154 inmates including one Prison Officer from Amuru Prison last week. Over 500 primary contacts have also been identified in Kitgum District following 17 cases of infections.

The District Health Officer – DHO Yoweri Idiba, says the task force also has pending tests for several institutions like banks, Civil Society Organizations – CSOs, hotels, supermarkets and markets in the city that require testing.

Idiba further says that they have already approached the Ministry of Health about the need for the medical supplies, especially nasal swabs.

According to Maj. Santo Okot Lapolo, the Chairperson of the Task Force who also doubles as the Resident District Commissioner, the resource constraints like fuel and limited vehicles for continues to slow down response activities.

Up to 392 confirmed COVID-19 patients have cumulatively been admitted at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital out of which 188 were discharged. There are 217 active cases in the treatment center 153 inmates from Amuru.

URN