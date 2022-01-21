Gulu city to designate one-way streets to curb traffic mess

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu city authorities have made proposals to designate selected streets within the busy city center to start operating as one-way streets.

The plan according to city officials is aimed at addressing the traffic mess caused by double parking on more than five busy streets mostly Pece-Laroo division, and parts of the Bardege-Layibi division. The most affected streets include Queens lane, Olya road, Moroto road, Gulu avenue, Awere road, Main street, Labwor road, and Coronation road.

Gulu city Mayor Alfred Okwonga says that the move will help to reorganize the streets of Gulu city which is currently congested by errant motorists who park in ungazetted spaces.

He says the proposals for the one-way streets will see barriers erected on the selected streets to bar motorists from gaining access on all the two lanes and only utilize one street for exit or entry.

Okwonga notes that with the proposal, they also intend to bring on board parking fees collectors working on all streets in the city to ensure parking order besides the collection of parking fees from drivers.

Christopher Balmoi Omara, Gulu City Engineer says the current traffic mess along the busy city streets is due to bad road designs that do not provide parking spaces.

Omara says most of the double lane streets don’t have the provision of parking vehicles adding that some of the parking spaces being used were initially meant for a bicycle lane and pedestrian walkways.

He notes that with the growing population, they realized there is a need for parking which forced them to undertake a study that gave them a number of proposals on addressing the current traffic challenges.

Omara says they have now come up with proposals to turn some of the streets into one way and are contemplating the possibility of banning the parking of vehicles on other streets.

He however says the city council will partner with city investors for a designated parking ground in case parking is completely prohibited in some streets.

He also adds that they have made proposals to implement the last mile concept where long trailer vehicles with hardware goods and merchandise park about one kilometer outside the city center to avoid congestion.

Omara however says implementation of the proposals now awaits the blessing of the city council and fund to remark the streets, design signposts, sensitization, and manpower to enforce. Gulu attained city status in July 2020 and has since witnessed an increased volume of traffic.

