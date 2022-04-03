GULU: 140 motorcycles robbed in 90 days

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 140 motorcycles have been stolen in the greater Gulu in the last three months.

Statistics from the different Boda-boda associations in Gulu district and City indicate that the motorcycles, all Bajaj models were stolen by thugs between January and March this year.

Some of those recently lost to thugs are motorcycle registration numbers UFJ 273 C, UFF 438 T, 722 Y, UFK 852 D, UFE 906 J, UFJ 980 D, and UFK 706 among others.

Emmy Ocen, the Chairperson of Gulu City West Boda-Boda Motorcycle Association told URN that only eleven of the motorcycles have been recovered. Most of the motorcycles were found in Lango Sub Region.

He explained that owners of the lost motorcycles say that they were either attacked or waylaid by armed robbers mostly during night hours.

George Tekakwo, the Head of Enforcement under Gulu City Gulu City West Boda-Boda Motorcycle Association, says that some of the thugs disguise as customers before robbing their unsuspected victims.

He now wants security to step up evening and night patrols along major roads and dark spots, which the thugs take advantage of in order to execute their missions.

Some of the victims include Morris Watmon and Ronald Oloya who lost their motorcycles to the thugs last month to the unknown gunmen.

Hassan Kato, the Fourth Division Army Spokesperson, says that last month security arrested one person who is believed to be a mastermind of the armed motorcycle robberies in and around Gulu.

He was arrested with a gun as he tried to board a motorcycle to an unknown destination.

****

URN