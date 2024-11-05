Africa — Tech Tiger Maser boss Prateek Suri recognized as technology Leader of the year by Gulf business

Dubai, UAE | THE INDEPENDENT | Prateek Suri, Chairman and Founder of Maser Group, has been honored as Investment Leader of the Year at the 2024 Gulf Business Awards, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The prestigious award recognizes Suri’s exceptional leadership and innovative strategies in driving Maser Group’s growth and expansion in Africa and beyond. Under his guidance, Maser Group has achieved remarkable success, surpassing $1 billion in revenue in Africa in 2023 and earning a valuation exceeding $5 billion.

Suri’s vision for Maser Group extends beyond consumer electronics. He has also founded MDR Investment, a venture capital and private equity firm focused on large-scale projects in mining, infrastructure, shipping, construction, and artificial intelligence.

MDR Investment plans to invest in mergers and acquisitions across Africa, bolstering its strategic influence. Suri’s focus on AI-driven development projects has positioned Maser Group at the forefront of technological advancements.

Prateek Suri made his fortune in the consumer electronics and tech space after valuation crossing $5bn by acquisition of Shandong chia Group.

Focusing on frontier technologies and large-cap ventures in Africa mining and infrastructure, shipping and AI and the GCC region. Known for his high-energy lifestyle, Suri’s journey highlights innovation in manufacturing and technology, with an eye on transforming Africa’s tech landscape. Suri is Africa’s youngest billionaire with net worth $1.4bn

The Gulf Business Awards, now in its 12th year, celebrate outstanding achievements in business, recognizing leaders and companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and success.

Ian Fairservice, managing director and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, congratulated the regional business community and industry captains on their success and the role they are playing in driving growth.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome you to the 12th edition of the Gulf Business Awards. To our nominees and winners, your impact is extraordinary. Whether you take home an award this evening, your contributions have left an indelible mark. Congratulations on your remarkable achievements,” he said.

Award winners were chosen by a judging panel of respected industry luminaries, including Gareth van Zyl, group editor of Gulf Business; Helen Barrett, deputy chair – British Business Group Dubai and Northern Emirates and partner – CBD Corporate Services; Ian Fairservice, managing partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group; Robin Joffe, partner-managing director, Frost & Sullivan Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) operations and Mahmoud Bartawi – serial entrepreneur and founder.

The ceremony brought together over 300 business leaders and executives to honor the region’s top performers.

*****

Gulf Business Awards 2024: Companies of the Year

Online Trading Company of the Year – EFG Hermes ONE

Banking Company of the Year – ADCB

Finance Advisory Company of the Year – AIX Investment Group

Payment Solutions Company of the Year – valU

Lifestyle Project of the Year – Amali Island by Amali Properties

Best Project Delivery of the Year – TORINO by ORO24 Developments

Real Estate Agency of the Year – fäm Properties

Developer of the Year – Sobha Realty

Project of the Year – Samana Barari Views

Proptech Company of the Year – PRYPCO

Tourism Company of the Year – Saudi Red Sea Authority

Hospitality Company of the Year – Millennium Hotels and Resorts

Retail Company of the Year – Alshaya Group

Transport and Logistics Company of the Year – Emirates

Healthcare Company of the Year – Mediclinic Middle East

Energy Company of the Year – GE Vernova

Telecom Infrastructure Innovation – stc Bahrain

Technology Event of the Year – LEAP 2024

Frame awards recognising SME achievements.

Golden Frame Awards

GOLDEN FRAME – SME Leader of the Year – Muhammad Noman, Downtown Reality Real Estate

GOLDEN FRAME – Innovative SME of the Year – Kapil Chugh, Strategic Wealth Advisors DMCC

GOLDEN FRAME – Disruptive SME Entrepreneur of the Year – Sachin Bharti Gupta, Knowledge Planet UAE

Gulf Business Awards 2024: Editor’s Choice awards:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Mansi Panchal, Founder & CEO, Founder X

Healthcare Experience of the Year – AEON Regenerative Wellness Centre

Consumer Retailer of the Year – Grandiose

Gulf Business Industry leaders were also recognised:

Real Estate Business Leader of the Year – Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman, Danube Group

Banking, Finance & Investment Business Leader of the Year – Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO, FAB

Tech Leader of the Year – Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&

Transport and Logistics Business Leader of the Year – Othman Aljeda, Group CEO, Aramex

Tourism Business Leader of the Year – Mohamed Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral Group

Hospitality Business Leader of the Year – Mark Kirby, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group

Retail Business Leader of the Year – Fahed Ghanim, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Lifestyle

Healthcare Leader of the Year – Vivek Kanade, Head of Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa

Energy Business Leader of the Year – Mohamed Al Hammadi, MD and CEO, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation

Investment Leader of the Year – Prateek Suri, Chairman and Founder, Maser Group

In the Business Excellence category, the following were recognised by Gulf Business:

Young Achiever of the Year – Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO, Founder of Amali Properties

SME of the Year – Prosper International Real Estate

Marcomms Leader of the Year – Haider Rafique, CMO, OKX

Sustainability Company of the Year – Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Disruptive Company of the Year – ORO24 Developments

Rounding off the evening, Alshaya Group was named Gulf Business Company of the Year.

Mark Kirby, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, took home the title of Gulf Business Business Leader of the Year.

Mark Kirby, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, receiving the Business Leader of the Year Award from Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor of Motivate Media Group.

Gulf Business wishes to congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who attended the event on the evening.