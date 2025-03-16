Greater Nebbi leaders demand creation of fire brigade unit

NEBBI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Greater Nebbi leaders are calling for the creation of a fire brigade unit as a critical measure to address the growing risks associated with fire outbreaks in the region. The call comes after a recent devastating fire in Nebbi Municipality, Rock View Cell, where Garamba Produce Stores were destroyed, wiping out properties worth millions of shillings.

Agness Acibu, the woman Member of Parliament for Nebbi District, emphasized the need for a fire brigade unit, noting that Arua, which is 78 kilometers away, is the only location with a firefighting truck serving the entire region. Acibu argues that Greater Nebbi districts should be prioritized for such services.

Acibu recommends that the government centralize the fire brigade unit in Nebbi District to serve Nebbi, Pakwach, Zombo, and the neighboring district of Madi-Okollo for quicker responses in case of a fire outbreak.

“Greater Nebbi districts have booming border points which are at risk in case there’s a fire outbreak, so there’s a need for the government to consider in establishing a fire brigade unit to reduce the high risks,” Acibu said.

Robert Anecho, a businessman in Nebbi District, voiced concern about the absence of fire brigade units in the area, stating that the lack of such services hampers development, as businesses could lose millions of shillings in broad daylight if a fire breaks out.

He cited the 2021 incident at Goli Custom, where a fuel tanker en route to DR-Congo burst into flames, destroying two vehicles and five houses while awaiting clearance at the customs.

“The business fraternities have challenges when it comes to minimizing risks associated with fire outbreak because the fire brigade is stationed in Arua City, making it hard to respond to emergency calls when needed,” Anecho said.

Onega Innocent, LC III for Paidha Town Council, highlighted that with growing populations and new buildings, firefighting services are crucial to reducing the risks of house fires.

“Yes, a fire brigade unit is necessary because farmers are having their coffee stores which use electricity, so if the fire brigade is brought nearer, there would be emergency calls to address challenges on fire outbreak,” Onega said.

However, Collins Asea, the Police Public Relations Officer for the West Nile region, stated that the issue of fire brigade units in Greater Nebbi districts is currently being discussed at Police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

He added that plans are in place to establish the fire brigade unit, which will serve the entire Greater Nebbi districts, including Madi-Okollo, which are currently off-network for fire emergencies.

“The issue of creating a fire brigade unit in Greater Nebbi districts is being handled at police headquarters, and soon the district leaders will be notified with the new development to curb the alarming risks of the fire outbreak,” Asea said.

URN