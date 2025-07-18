Greater BRICS cooperation: genuinely big and beautiful

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Zhong Guan | From July 6 to 7, the 17th BRICS Summit was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This summit and the recent expansion of BRICS, which now includes Indonesia as its newest member and ten additional partner countries, reflects a significant step towards strengthening cooperation among emerging market economies.

China, as a steadfast supporter of international cooperation, is committed to working with Brazil, the current chair of BRICS, and other members to foster a shared vision for the future of BRICS cooperation.

BIG AND BEAUTIFUL COOPERATION

The expansion of the BRICS has notably strengthened the group’s internal solidarity and its standing on the global stage.

The BRICS summit in Kazan last year introduced the “Partner Country” category, allowing a broader spectrum of countries to participate in the BRICS agenda via this innovative framework, without necessitating the formal admission of new members.

By providing a more flexible approach to cooperation, the mechanism has admitted Indonesia as a member country, Vietnam as a partner country, and Algeria and Colombia as new members of the New Development Bank (NDB) this year.

Aside from its expansion, the enhancement of BRICS cooperation has shone as a pioneering light. The 2025 BRICS Summit focuses on six priorities, ranging from efficient trade and investment payment systems, inclusive and ethical AI governance, optimizing climate financing frameworks, and strengthening cooperation among member countries, to enhancing public health systems.

Focusing on these themes and topics, BRICS countries have convened ministerial conferences, parliamentary dialogues, think tank symposia, and approximately 100 gatherings across diverse sectors, indicating notable progress and achievements in expanding the scope of cooperation and aligning common positions.

CHINA’S VISION

China is ready to work with all parties to consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership and contribute to the upholding of multilateralism, promoting common development and improving global governance.

Leveraging the Belt and Road Initiative, China aims to enhance cooperation in transportation infrastructure, fostering a robust, multi-point interconnected network that is fast, safe, and reliable among the BRICS countries. This will significantly contribute to the expansion of trade and economic growth.

Cooperation in the areas of energy and critical minerals with BRICS+ is another policy priority for China. For instance, fostering stability in oil and gas supply among member countries, advocating for the development of oil and gas pipelines, and enhancing collaboration in exploration and production. Cooperation in fields like critical minerals will be a new driving force for BRICS countries’ economic development and technological advancement.

China is also leading BRICS efforts in building a payment system based on local currency. It will provide a reliable means for trade, investment and financial cooperation among member countries, specifically mitigating the risk of sanctions imposed by other countries.

China is willing to leverage its strengths in the green energy sector, assisting fellow BRICS countries in boosting green energy and low-carbon economy. Sharing experiences and technologies, BRICS could join hands in capacity building and be better equipped to address environmental and climate challenges.

With its strengths in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, China is ready to lead the enhancement of cooperation in emerging sectors among BRICS countries. The establishment of the China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Cooperation Center, the China-BRICS New Era Science and Technology Innovation Incubation Park, as well as the BRICS Sustainable Industry Exchange and Cooperation Mechanism, all demonstrate China’s unwavering commitment. By pushing for rapid advancements in high-tech fields, the BRICS will no doubt become one of the driving forces in bridging the technological gap between the developing and the developed world.

Meanwhile, China has always actively pushed for cultural exchanges among BRICS members, aiming at consolidating the public opinion foundation for BRICS cooperation. With its unique cultural heritage and development experience, China has and will continue to foster people to people exchanges, and contribute to BRICS countries social advancement, via cooperation in fields like education, poverty eradication, vocational training.

Following its latest expansion, the BRICS has embarked on a new path towards even greater internal cooperation and global influence. China is willing to work with all other BRICS countries, and through the mechanism, to join hands with the Global South to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

******

Editor’s note: Zhong Guan is a PhD in international relations and a columnist of world affairs.