Gov’t warns of persistent heavy rain despite expected dry February

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As February traditionally ushers in hot, dry, and sunny conditions, an unusual surge of rainfall is sweeping in most areas of the country, driven by global climate patterns. According to the Ministry of Water and Environment, heavy rainfall is expected to continue through February 28, particularly affecting the Western, Central, and parts of the Eastern regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin and Mount Elgon areas.

“The current rainfall being observed over parts of the country is expected to continue and spread to most parts of the country, with a slight reduction towards the end of February,” reads the weather update issued by Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, the PS of the Ministry of Water and Environment. Dr. Okidi also added that towards the end of the month, the focus of enhanced rainfall is expected to shift slightly to the Kigezi region, with continued activity in parts of Central and Eastern Uganda.

In its update, the ministry reported that the unusual rainfall is caused by two main factors. First, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a tropical system of clouds and rain moving eastward, is in a strong phase over Uganda. The ministry said MJO’s slow movement has prolonged the heavy showers. They also noted that two high-pressure systems over southern Africa, including the St. Helena High and Mascarene High, have pushed the equatorial rain belt northward, adding to the widespread rainfall.

Regional analyses from the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) align with this, predicting more-than-usual rainfall across most of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and northern Tanzania through late February. Short-term forecasts indicate that above-average rainfall could continue into March, potentially blending into the upcoming wet season while raising immediate hazard concerns.

Following the weather update, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flood Risk Alert valid from February 19 to 28, 2026. The alert covers Western, Central, especially the Lake Victoria Basin, and Eastern Uganda, focusing on the Elgon and Bukedi regions. In the letter signed by Davis Mwenyi, authorities warned that low-lying and flood-prone areas could experience flash floods, worsening urban flooding in cities such as Kampala.

They added that roads and infrastructure may be submerged, disrupting transport and business activities. Mountainous areas, including Mount Elgon and Kigezi, are at risk of landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls, while strong winds and hailstorms may damage structures and crops. Authorities recommend that residents in flood-prone areas avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges and clear drainage channels around homes and businesses.

On a positive note, the OPM advised farmers to capitalize on the rains for early garden preparation, planting food crops, and fruit trees in degraded areas.

