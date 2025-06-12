Gov’t warns against inflammatory statements ahead of 2026 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth, has warned citizens against uttering inflammatory statements that could spark unrest and threaten the country’s stability as the country gears up for the 2026 elections.

He emphasised that such rhetoric risks undermining the peace Uganda has worked hard to achieve. Oboth-Oboth urged all Ugandans to remain responsible and law-abiding in both speech and action, especially in the lead-up to the elections. He also advised the public to focus on productive activities that take advantage of the current peace and tranquillity across the country.

Speaking to the media shortly after picking nomination forms from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Party’s Electoral Commission to seek re-election as Member of Parliament for West Budama Central, Oboth-Oboth reassured Ugandans that the country remains secure from border to border. He attributed this to the vigilance of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), working in coordination with the police and other security agencies to counter terror threats and maintain order.

He reaffirmed that the UPDF and the government are committed to guaranteeing a peaceful and secure electoral process in 2026, emphasising that security forces have been cautioned to act strictly within the law.

Oboth-Oboth said several development projects he initiated are still in progress, and that he is seeking another term to see them through. He expressed confidence in his continued leadership, noting that approximately 20,000 constituents had signed a petition urging him to remain in office, a sign, he said, of their belief in his ability to offer effective representation under the growing demands of leadership.

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, expressed her intention to return as the Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament to complete several unfinished development projects in the region.

Kadaga emphasised the need to finalise the Kimaka International Airport project, which she says will significantly improve transport for residents of the Eastern region. She noted that many businesspeople from the area face logistical challenges when travelling to Entebbe to catch international flights, and the new airport would help ease that burden.

In addition, Kadaga highlighted the long-standing issue of the road from Amber Court through Budondo and Mbulamuti to Buyende. She revealed that the road has been listed for upgrading six times but has not yet been worked on. She called for urgent attention to the matter, citing the road’s importance to local transport and economic activity.

Kadaga also highlighted the need to support the planned nuclear power plant in Buyende, pointing to its potential to create employment opportunities and drive regional development.

Kadaga is one of the longest-serving MPs/government officials, having been in Parliament since 1989 and risen through the ranks to become Deputy Speaker and Speaker for a combined total of 20 years.

Also, former MP Charles Ngabirano picked forms to contest for the Rwampara East parliamentary seat, expressing a desire to revive development initiatives he began during his previous tenure. A former Member of the 10th Parliament, Ngabirano, noted that at the time, Rwampara had not yet achieved district status, and the constituency had not been split.

He emphasised that Rwampara East, now smaller than the original constituency, presents an opportunity for more focused representation. Ngabirano pledged to revamp his earlier projects, including a coffee initiative and a cooperative society, which stalled after he departed from Parliament.

He also vowed to prioritise household income improvement through cooperative-based programs if elected.

Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi, former State Minister for Tourism, also picked forms to contest for the Mityana North Constituency seat. Kiwanda, who took a political break after his previous term, announced his return with a renewed commitment to showcase both his potential and the competitiveness of the Buganda region.

He expressed confidence in reclaiming the seat, emphasising his readiness to serve and contribute meaningfully to national development. Kiwanda is currently the Vice President for the National Resistance Movement Party and a member of the Central Executive Committee, the apex committee of the ruling party.

Others who have picked forms were Patricia Magara for Katikamu South Constituency, Central Youth MP Representative Agnes Kirabo for Luwero, Oliver Mutesi for Buwekuula County, Molly Asiimwe Rwampara Woman MP, who wants to maintain her position, Fiona Nakku, who wants to stand as National Female Youth MP, among others.

According to Dr Tanga Odoi, the Chairperson Electoral Commission at the NRM, today 158 people have picked nomination forms there by bringing the total number of hopefuls to 2,258 people on day six of the exercise.

****

URN