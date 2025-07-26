Gov’t unveils new public finance strategy targeting service efficiency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government has launched a five-year Public Financial Management (PFM) Reform Strategy (2025–2030), designed to transform how public funds are raised, allocated, and utilised. The strategy seeks to drive inclusive development and improve service delivery.

Speaking at the launch, State Minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi, representing the Prime Minister, emphasised the government’s renewed commitment to accountability, efficiency, and equity in public finance. “This strategy reaffirms our obligation to manage public resources transparently and ensure that every shilling raised is used to improve the lives of Ugandans,” said Lugoloobi.

The PFM Reform Strategy builds on the government’s ongoing efforts in public finance management and aligns with Vision 2040 and the Fourth National Development Plan (NDPIV). It is anchored on six key pillars, including enhanced domestic revenue mobilisation, expenditure control, digital financial systems, improved budget execution, strengthened institutional capacity, and better service delivery outcomes.

The minister underscored the strategic focus shift from outputs to tangible outcomes, especially in frontline services like education, health, and water. “The budget should not be a document for accounting purposes only; it must be a tool of transformation. A health centre must not only be built, it must have medicine and staff to serve,” he said.

Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, stressed that the reform strategy is designed to enhance Uganda’s ability to finance its development from within while creating jobs and empowering communities. “This strategy identifies opportunities for Uganda to grow faster, smarter, and more equitably,” said Ggoobi.

He noted that the strategy recognises the critical role of agro-industrialisation, tourism, mineral beneficiation, and science, technology, and innovation in driving growth and widening the tax base. Ggoobi also emphasised the need to leverage foreign direct investment without compromising national revenue interests.

He highlighted the broad consultative process behind the strategy’s development, including reviews of key assessments such as the 2023 Public Investment Management Assessment and the 2024 Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability Report. “This reform process has been shaped by evidence, inclusivity, and a shared national vision,” he said. “We thank all our stakeholders and development partners who contributed.”

According to Ggoobi, the strategy underscores the need for institutional capacity building, acknowledging that no reform can succeed without skilled professionals and motivated public servants. “We must invest in our institutions and people if we are to fully realise the benefits of these reforms, accounting officers must take full ownership and lead by example.”

****

URN