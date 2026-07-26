Gov’t to issue National Cleaning Day guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The government has asked Ugandans to bear with the inconveniences of National Cleaning Day in the interest of better health, as it ramps up public sensitization on the exercise.

Speaking at the launch of National Cleaning Day in Kiti Zone, Mengo Kisenyi, Kampala, the Minister for Health, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, said the government understands concerns raised by Ugandans about the exercise, but noted that most of them stem from inconveniences experienced.

The Minister said road travelers should finish cleaning before 10:00 am, while those flying should avoid booking flights during National Cleaning Day hours. “Bus passengers should clean first and travel after 10:00 am.

Air passengers with tickets will be cleared for now, but we encourage people, going forward, to avoid booking flights during cleaning hours and to be at the airport before 7:00 am,” Baryomunsi said.

He said workplaces can be cleaned on the Friday before National Cleaning Day, or people can move before 7:00 am. He stressed there will be no arrests from homes, but government will increase sensitization to promote cleanliness and discourage laziness.

Vice President Jessica Alupo said National Cleaning Day focuses on four pillars to fight disease, prevention, nutrition, exercise, and cleanliness. She warned that poor sanitation can trigger cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Alupo has appealed to Ugandans to take the initiative seriously, noting that good health is the foundation for development and wealth. She added that local governments will provide cleaning equipment to villages as the waste management policy is being fast-tracked to ease implementation.

On her side, Prime Minister, Robbina Nabanja, who was the first to declare the National Cleaning Day, noted that National Cleaning Day guidelines are complete and that the Ministry of Health will communicate them to the public, highlighting what is expected of each institution and individual.

Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, said the public has responded positively despite the short notice. She noted that strong public participation will help eliminate sanitation-related diseases and reduce the strain on the country’s health system.

Muhammad Ssebugwawo, a VHT from Mengo-Kisenyi, said residents were unhappy about being left out of the National Cleaning Day launch. He noted that community input is vital to highlight key health issues such as poor drainage and lack of garbage collection centers.