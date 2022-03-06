Gov’t to inspect schools for implementation of lower secondary curriculum

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Directorate of Education Standards is to start inspecting the implementation of the revised lower secondary curriculum in schools.

The ministry of education introduced a new lower secondary curriculum in 2020, focusing on skills and competencies away from the old curriculum that was theory-oriented. The National Curriculum Development Centre trained teachers to be able to implement it at that level.

However, the education standards department that is supposed to monitor and implement this curriculum are receiving reports from stakeholders that some schools are still teaching the old curriculum.

Benson Kule Bitazare, the head of inspection says that the education standards will be carrying out an inspection to find out whether schools are implementing the curriculum as it is mandated to them by the ministry of education.

According to Kule, they are receiving reports that teachers are continuing with the practice of dictating notes for learners in senior one and two which is contrary to the revised curriculum that emphasizes that the learners should make their own notes through research.

Also the new curriculum bans teachers from giving tests and exams saying that a lot of time is wasted examining learners and they do not get enough time to study and understand but always rely on cram work to pass exams, however, some teachers are still stuck on the monthly tests. The new curriculum encourages continuous assessment after every topic.

Kule says they want to monitor and ensure that teachers follow and implement the curriculum as it was intended. He, however adds that heads of schools are expected to be the first inspectors to ensure that teachers use the new curriculum.

Meanwhile, the Manager Secondary Department, National Curriculum Development Centre John Okumu Emorut, says the ministry has not done enough to support the implementation of the revised curriculum and this has left some schools to continue with the old curriculum and some mixing.

According to Okumu, many schools are still struggling to get textbooks for senior one and two, both the teachers and the learner’s guide.

He also says for effective learning of students with special education needs, the government needs to consider setting up specialized schools across the country.

According to Okumu, the government needs to expedite the ICT policy saying that the revised curriculum can be more effective if learners can be able to use the ICT gadgets.

Currently, some are still having many unanswered questions about the new lower secondary curriculum and its effective implementation. As some schools demand textbooks, others are concerned about the resources required for the hands-on subjects among others.

At Nakasero senior secondary school, the management decided to allow students of senior one and two to use smartphones in class though under strict guides. According to the management, the new curriculum demands more from the learners (research, notes, and ideas) hence noting that blocking them from using such gadgets holds them back.

