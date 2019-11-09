Gov’t to appoint new UTL administrator

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An extra-ordinary meeting of Uganda Telecom Limited has resolved to that a new administrator will be appointed following the expiry of Bemanya Twebaze’s tenure.

Bemanya, who serves as the Registrar General of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), was in 2017 appointed UTL administrator following the exit of Ucom limited, a Libyan owned firm that owned 69 per cent shares in March 2017.

Bemanya entered into an Administration deed whereby all the shareholders surrendered to him all their powers to run the company.

In June, the State Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite said that Bemanya should be dismissed because he was frustrating an audit into UTL.

However the Attorney General, Mwesigwa Rukutana said that Anite does not have powers to relieve Bemanya of his job.

In a copy of the extraordinary general meeting that was held at Ministry of Finance headquarters on Friday, the members resolved that the administration of UTL be extended for a year effective November 22, to allow for the completion of the audit exercise by the Auditor General as per the order of court.

The extension is also meant to facilitate the identification of and engagement of potential investors to invest in UTL.

The meeting also resolved that; “A new Administrator be obtained in accordance with the law following the lapse of the current Administrator’s tenure on November 22” the resolution of the extra-ordinary meeting signed by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Maria Kasaija reads.

