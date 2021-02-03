Gov’t seeks more time to present statement on kidnaps

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo has asked Parliament for more time to enable him present a statement on the violation of human rights during elections and kidnaps.

Gen. Odongo was today expected to present a statement on the matter after he made no show in Tuesday’s afternoon plenary sitting. He told Parliament that because of the short period in which he got notification to make the statement, he was not ready to do so today.

“But I will be ready to do so tomorrow at 2 o’clock…to make a full statement on the matter that was brought to my attention. I beg for your indulgence Madam Speaker,” he asked.

In her response, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga directed the matter to reflected on Thursday’s order paper.

“Since you have committed yourself to report tomorrow afternoon, it is now government assurance. The matter will come back on the order paper tomorrow,” said Kadaga.

Last week, the Speaker directed that the Minister of Internal Affairs presents a report about the violation of human rights and Sharif Kato the Kireka missing vendor and also the violations of human rights during the election period.

It followed her statement in which she took cognizance of the reports of the human rights violations in the electoral process characterized by disruption of some campaign activities, arbitrary arrests, detention and destruction of property.

Kadaga then also noted that curtailed movement of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi by security personnel from the evening of 14th January 2021 until a Court Order was issued on Monday 25th January withdrawing the security personnel from his residence was a violation.

At the same sitting, several legislators reported kidnaps carried out by men in uniforms Uganda government security forces in different parts of the country and the outcry of citizens demanding to know the whereabouts of their husbands, relatives and colleagues.

********

URN