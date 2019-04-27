Gov’t seeks 50,000 acres of agricultural land for refugees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government is seeking for 50,000 acres of land for agricultural activities for South Sudan Refugees.

Adjumani district refugee desk officer Titus Jogo says each refugee household will be given 1 acre of land to cultivate. This he says is to support the food and financial capacities of the refugees and fight food insecurity and development.

According to Jogo, the government will not buy the land but will use the land in mutual agreement with the owners including titling, providing seeds and planting for the landowners while the refugees are using other parts of the land.

Jogo says, they have so far secured 20 acres of land from the Adjumani LCV Chairperson James Leku and are still looking for more land that will cater for over 200,000 refugees.

Leku says, he offered his land because he wanted to plant trees on it but didn’t have the resources. He says the refugees can utilize it using the inter-cropping farming method until the trees grow.

Currently, Adjumani district is hosting over 200,000 refugees scattered across the district.

