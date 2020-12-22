Gov’t issues new guidelines for handling bodies of COVID-19 victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry has issued guidelines for the proper handling and burial of COVID-19 victims to avoid exposing the public to infection.

The Primary Healthcare State Minister, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu read out the new guidelines at a press briefing at the government-owned Uganda Media Center.

According to the guidelines, those carrying the coffin of COVID-19 victims will only be required to wear face masks and gloves. Overalls and other personal protective equipment will no longer be required.

The Ministry has stopped the spraying of the ground and the air along the path to the burial ground, saying it doesn’t contribute to safety.

Kaducu says the remaining standard operating procedures should be enforced at all times.

Until recently, the burial of COVID-19 victims has been a preserve of the burial team attached to the district COVID-19 taskforce.

The burial team members would dress in overall and cover their entire body for fear of infection.

*****

URN