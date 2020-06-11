Gov’t approves 1.4 trillion shillings to rehabilitate Kampala-Malaba railway line

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has approved 1.4 trillion shillings to rehabilitate the 215 kilometres Malaba-Kampala meter-gauge railway line.

President Museveni in his address to the nation emphasized the need to rehabilitate the old railway network especially following the numerous cases of COVID-19 among the truck drivers.

Museveni says that cargo should be shifted from road to railway transport which is not only cheaper but reduces the wear and tear effects on roads.

According to Charles Kateeba, the Managing Director Uganda Railways Corporation, the government has approved 1.4 trillion to rehabilitate the meter-gauge railway to reduce the cost of transport and traffic congestion among others.

This is contained in Kateeba’s letter addressed to the National Economy Committee of Parliament, on the effects of COVID-19 on business.

Kateeba also said that government has approved 48 billion shillings to purchase 8 locomotives.

“In the immediate term, the government has allocated 9.5 billion shillings to do minimum repairs on the line and equipment to immediately improve the performance of the railway to reduce the number of trucks on the road. These funds are expected to be received in a week” Kateeba says.

However, the Minister of Works Joy Kabatsi says that the rehabilitation will only start when there is availability of funds. She says that they will get some allocations in the budget, but she is not sure of the amount.

According to Kateeba, the corporation has accumulated several debts as a result of low operations.

These include; 1.2 billion NSSF debt, 567 million for May salaries, 850 million shillings for outstanding tax obligations, 500 million for medical and goods, money owed to other creditors worth 1.4 billion shillings.

******

URN