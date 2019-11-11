Gov’t agencies tasked to market source of the Nile as tourist destination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director-General of Civil Aviation authority-CAA, Daniel Kakuba has asked different government agencies to market the source of the Nile as a priority tourist destination in the whole world.

While officiating over the rising of the international civil aviation organization-ICAO flag at the source of the Nile in Jinja district on Saturday, Kakuba argues that, three out of every 10 tourists who arrive to the country through Entebbe international airport tour the Nile.

He says that if marketed aggressively, more foreign exchange can be earned out of the tourism site.

The event held at one of the country’s iconic sites has been conducted to commemorate ICAO’s Platinum Jubilee.

He further challenged Busoga leaders to tap into tourism opportunities at the source of the Nile for their economic transformation other than ranting about poverty.

Kakuba however, expressed worry over the slow pace in developing the world-class tourism sites which lack standard facilities to accommodate tourists for a longer period.

Citing Egypt where floating bars and restaurants are evident along the Nile River, Kakuba argues that, local authorities and the private sector should construct such facilities on the Jinja side too, so as to increase the amount of foreign exchange spent by tourists at the same site.

Meanwhile, the Jinja municipality Mayor, Majid Batambuze says that efforts to develop the site have been frustrated by lack of funds.

“The source of the Nile is our main local revenue collection centre in the municipality, but save for the tourism ministry development structural designs which end on paper, we have never received any financial aid to develop the site to date,” he says.

