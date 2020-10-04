Government urged to pay 2020 examination fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, government has been urged to pay examinations fees for finalists in primary and secondary schools.

Bugabula South MP, Maurice Kibalya urged government to intervene in the plight of parents and students and meet the examination registration costs of all PLE, UCE and UACE candidates.

Kibalya said that the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the economy has strained the financial resources with the greatest burden being felt by the poor and most vulnerable sections of society.

“Given the short timelines indicated by the Ministry of Education, there is a strong likelihood that most parents might not be in position to pay the required examination fee by the Uganda National Examination Board in addition to the fees,” he said.

Kalungu West MP, Hon Gonzaga Ssewungu said many government programmes were put on hold and the budgets not exhausted calling for funding of the examination body to cover the costs.

“Government saved a lot of money when many activities were not carried out during the Covid-19 lockdown. Let us use that money to pay for the students registration fees. The parents and guardians cannot afford this and they are crying out,” Ssewungu said.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon Betty Aol Ocan said many schools around the country will not open if the Education Ministry does not offer much needed support adding that, ‘we should not let the burden to be borne by the parents’.

Students in candidate classes are expected to start registering for examinations from 22 October which process will end on 20 November 2020.

In the past, there have been cases of students being denied opportunity to sit examinations due to non-payment of these fees. In some cases, school administrators have not submitted the said fees to UNEB.