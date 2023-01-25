Government to ensure workforce acquires appropriate digital skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance reiterated its commitment towards re-skilling and up-skilling the government workforce to acquire appropriate digital skills to support e-government service delivery.

The remarks were made as the Ministry signed a Memorandum of Understanding with International Computer Driving Licence(ICDL) Africa in an event held in Kampala on Wednesday.

ICDL is one of the world’s leading computer skills certifications.

The primary objective of this initiative is to establish digital skills standards for the workforce in Uganda, enhancing digital skills training delivery across the different structures in the country’s education system.

The initiative will also help to support the realization of the digital Uganda vision.

Speaking shortly after the function, the Minister of State for Information, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo told the Nile Post that this partnership which will be implemented in five years through a collaborative effort will greatly help Ugandans to improve their skills.

*****