Government taking right steps to enhance women’s socio-economic status and access to justice

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | On March 8th, Uganda will celebrate International Women’s Day, focusing on the theme “Scaling Up Investment to Accelerate Access to Justice for All Women and Girls in Uganda”. The global theme is ‘Give to Gain’, encouraging support for gender equality through contributions.

This year’s theme emphasises the need for gender-responsive legal systems, increased funding for legal aid, and efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV), urging stakeholders to invest in overcoming barriers to justice for marginalized women.

The Ugandan government has launched several initiatives in partnership with development partners to boost investment and improve access to justice for women and girls. These initiatives address systemic, economic, and legal challenges that hinder women’s empowerment, highlighting the importance of gender equality for national progress. Strategies include promoting financial inclusion, skill development, and closing the gender gap in entrepreneurship.

One key initiative is the GROW Project, funded by the World Bank and launched by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. This project aims to help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses from micro to small- and medium-sized enterprises by providing access to affordable capital, training, and shared manufacturing facilities. Since disbursements began in 2025, over Sh50 billion has been disbursed to more than 2,000 women-led businesses through various financial institutions, demonstrating significant economic gains from investing in women’s initiatives.

Another important program is the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), a revolving fund designed for vulnerable women, including single mothers and survivors of GBV. UWEP provides interest-free credit and skills development to empower these women economically and socially. This initiative is expanding to 105 districts to support networking, mentorship, and business growth, fostering a supportive entrepreneurial environment.

The government also supports agricultural training through institutions like Makerere University and Rwentanga Farm Institute. These organizations help women increase agricultural productivity and learn food-processing skills, thereby improving food security and contributing to rural development. Access to education and training enables women to be self-sufficient and active in their communities.

To improve access to justice, the “Justice for Her” project was launched in February 2025 to reduce the time it takes to resolve GBV cases, which currently average 919 days. The project features daily hearings, specialized courts for GBV cases, and victim-centred approaches that focus on survivors’ needs.

These efforts aim to create a responsive legal system that protects women’s rights and provides timely legal remedies.

Additionally, the Gender Ministry Strategic Plan 2025–2030 seeks to improve childcare, address GBV, and revise laws to support gender equality goals. The National Women’s Manifesto (2026–2030) aims to achieve gender parity in political representation and strengthen women’s land rights, ensuring women’s voices influence policymaking.

To further improve access to justice, the Ministry of Justice plans to establish regional justice offices to assist rural women and address the urban-rural gap in legal aid. These offices will serve as accessible centres for legal assistance, empowering women in remote areas to navigate legal systems.

Overall, these initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to enhancing women’s socio-economic status and access to justice, promoting gender equality, and supporting national development for all citizens.

*******

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre