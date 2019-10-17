Government takes over management of water supply in Ugandan refugee settlement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government of Uganda through National Water and Sewerage Corporation has taken over piped water supply operations in Rwamwanje-Kamwenge district.

This follows the signing of an MoU between the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and NWSC to provide reliable water supply to over 84,000 refugees and local Ugandans in the area.

UNHCR representative in Uganda Joel Boutroue appreciated efforts by the Government of Uganda to integrate refugees in government service delivery systems.

“This is in line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) and the need to leverage government institutions in providing more sustainable solutions for refugees and their hosts.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha appreciated the partnership with UNHCR to improve the lives of refugees and the local community.

Dr. Silver assured the meeting that NWSC will come up with good and effecient management systems for the piped water infrastructure in the refugee camps.

“From the current 17.5 litres per day, the occupants in the settlement will get 20 litres per day and more. We shall lay new transmission mains in the settlement to serve more people.” he said

He added that NWSC is implementing water and sanitation projects in Isingiro and Adjumani. “The corporation will also extend services to settlements in the two areas.

“With the two massive projects on board, we shall use our expertise to manage similar UNHCR water systems in Isingiro and Adjumani.” he shared