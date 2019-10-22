Government sends rice to flood victims in Alebtong

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has sent 600 kilograms of rice to residents affected by floods in Alebtong district.

The rice valued at about 2 million shillings is to be given to about 3000 residents in the sub counties of Akura, Omoro and Adwir.

The area was affected by floods two months ago destroying several crops including maize, beans, cassava among others. Some structures mainly grass thatched houses were also destroyed, several community roads cut off and toilet facilities also collapsed.

The areas have continued to experience floods up to now. Currently the rice is being kept at the district store pending distribution.

As a result, the district Disaster Preparedness Committee submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister the list of over 1000 households affected by the flood seeking relief food, tarpaulins and medicine for possible disease outbreak. The government through the Office of the Prime Minister responded by delivering to Alebtong district 600kgs of rice to support the affected residents.

Denis Johnson Okello, the Alebtong district LCV chairperson confirmed receiving the consignment saying they have been told to wait for more items yet to be delivered by government.

He says it will be handed over to the sub county leaders of the affected areas to manage and conduct the distribution.

Robert Okullo, the LCIII chairperson of Omoro sub county which is regarded as the most affected area wondered how they will be able to distribute the 600kgs among more than 3000 affected residents.

In Adwir sub county along, there are about 698 households of those affected and in dire need of relief items, representing more than 2000 people.

Okullo said it will be difficult to distribute the consignment suggesting since it is way too little for the entire affected people.

Christine Acen, the district woman MP urged the residents to remain calm as they continue waiting for more consignment to be delivered to Alebtong district. She suggests that since the number of those affected are more, the 600kgs must first be given to some few from a specific area.

Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness in the Office of the Prime of Minister says they are yet to deliver more reliefs items based on the assessment report submitted by the area authority.

Alebtong district mainly in the sub counties of Omoro, Akura, Amugu and Abako often experience floods.

In July 2018 the sub counties experienced a two-month-long flood due to heavy rains destroying several crops, houses among others.

******

URN